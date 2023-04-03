Autism Awareness Month at AIISH

April 3, 2023

The United Nations has declared 2nd April as World Autism Awareness Day and the month of April is observed as World Autism Awareness Month to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) throughout the world. The theme for this year is “Light it up Blue.”

As part of this, the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, has organised various awareness programmes in the month of April 2023 for general public and pre-school teachers encouraging early identification of children with Autism — radio programmes, live phone-in, orientation and other activities. For details contact AIISH on Ph: 0821-2502000 or Mob: 98441-81080.