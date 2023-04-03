‘Art of Parenting’ at Nypunya School

April 3, 2023

Nypunya School of Excellence, R.T. Nagar, has organised an exclusive programme on the topic ‘Art of Parenting’ at Mangalya Sangama Choultry, near Nypunya corporate office in Dattagalli 3rd Stage, Mysuru, on Apr. 6 from 4.30 pm. It will be an interactive session by Gururaj Karajagi, Chairman of ACT (Academy for Creative Teaching), Bengaluru, who is also the Academic Advisor of Nypunya School of Excellence. He will orient the parents about the importance of responsible parenthood and tips to raise children well, in his distinctive style. The programme is open to parents of other schools and the public. Interested may contact Mob: 9108002966.