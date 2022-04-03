Events tomorrow – APRIL 4: Prof. S. Srikantaswamy Felicitation Committee, University of Mysore, M.Tech in Material Sciences, Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri and DoS in Environmental Science, Manasagangothri

Felicitation to Prof. S. Srikantaswamy, Co-ordinator, M.Tech in Material Sciences and Chairman, Study Board, DoS in Environment Science, Manasagangothri, on being awarded ‘Fellow – The Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC),’ Prof. K.J. Rao, Professor Emeritus, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, delivers felicitation address, retd. VCs Prof. K.S. Rangappa and Prof. S.R. Niranjan guests of honour, Sri Adichunchanagiri Trust CEO Prof. N.S. Ramegowda will be present, UoM VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar presides, Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri, 5 pm.
