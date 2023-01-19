Events TOMORROW – Jan. 20: Anveshana Seva Trust

Conferring of ‘Dhwani Kotta Dhani’ award on six senior achievers — Prof. Ananthapadmanabha, Principal of the School of Engineering, University of Mysore, M. Mallaraje Urs, Retired Principal of NIE Industrial Training Institute, Mysuru, Dr. Arakalgud Neelakantamurthy, noted Medical Practitioner, G. Balakrishnaiah, State Resource Person of Education Department, M. Manjunath, President of Mysuru District Chemists and Druggists Association and D. Rajkumar Devaraje Urs, Wildlife expert — by former Kuvempu University VC Dr. M. Chidanandagowda, Mysore Paints & Varnish Limited (MPVL) Chairman Raghu R. Kautilya presides, veteran littérateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK) speaks on HMT Lingaraje Urs-edited work ‘Arasu Chutuku Hilalugalu,’ Ursu Mandali President HMT Lingaraje Urs and Anveshana Seva Trust Founder President Amarnath Raje Urs guests of honour, Institution of Engineers-India (IEI), JLB Road, 11 am. [Mob: 96114-88043]
