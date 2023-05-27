Events Tomorrow

Events TOMORROW – may 28: Kumar Performing Arts Centre (KPAC), Mysuru

May 27, 2023

24th Nirantara Kalemane Festival (World Dance Day – 2023), poetess Dr. Latha Rajashekar and Rajashekar Hospital-Mysuru President Dr. H.B. Rajashekar chief guests; Bharatanatyam solo by Prathiba Kini, disciple and daughter of Guru Vidu. Prabha Kini, Founder and Director of Pratibha Naatyalaya School of Bharatanatyam; Group Bharatanatyam recital by the disciples of Guru Vidu. Shubha Balasubramanya, Director and Founder, Aadhya Art Foundation, Bengaluru; ‘Leela Madhaveeyan Dance-Drama by disciples of Guru Vidu. Saritha S. Kottary, Founder and Director of Chiguru Nrithyalaya; Bharatanatyam by T. Sribala Iyer, Mani Bharathi, R. Soundravallie and M. Ganesh Iyer, disciples of Thalaikkol Aasan Dr. K. Sivaloganathan, Karur; Bharatanatyam by disciples of Guru Vidu. Harshitha Doreswamy, Founder and Director of Nruthyarpana; Bharatanatyam solo by Vidu. Vaishali Gayatri, disciple of Guru Alex Rapheal, Kalemane Sabhaangana, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, 3.30 pm.                                            [Mob: 98866-54887]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching