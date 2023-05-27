Events TOMORROW – may 28: Kumar Performing Arts Centre (KPAC), Mysuru

24th Nirantara Kalemane Festival (World Dance Day – 2023), poetess Dr. Latha Rajashekar and Rajashekar Hospital-Mysuru President Dr. H.B. Rajashekar chief guests; Bharatanatyam solo by Prathiba Kini, disciple and daughter of Guru Vidu. Prabha Kini, Founder and Director of Pratibha Naatyalaya School of Bharatanatyam; Group Bharatanatyam recital by the disciples of Guru Vidu. Shubha Balasubramanya, Director and Founder, Aadhya Art Foundation, Bengaluru; ‘Leela Madhaveeyan Dance-Drama by disciples of Guru Vidu. Saritha S. Kottary, Founder and Director of Chiguru Nrithyalaya; Bharatanatyam by T. Sribala Iyer, Mani Bharathi, R. Soundravallie and M. Ganesh Iyer, disciples of Thalaikkol Aasan Dr. K. Sivaloganathan, Karur; Bharatanatyam by disciples of Guru Vidu. Harshitha Doreswamy, Founder and Director of Nruthyarpana; Bharatanatyam solo by Vidu. Vaishali Gayatri, disciple of Guru Alex Rapheal, Kalemane Sabhaangana, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, 3.30 pm. [Mob: 98866-54887]
