Exodus 2.0: Migrants, students vacate city

April 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru witnessed another round of exodus today — after the first one in 2020 — following the State Government’s announcement of a two-week COVID Curfew from tonight due to surge in virus infection. While the KSRTC has announced extra buses, the exodus has led to concerns that the pandemic may also hit villages.

As soon as the Government spelt out measures till May 12, migrants and other people started returning to their native places at different parts of Karnataka in droves.

The Government has ordered suspension of transport services, including operation of public transport buses and private buses, taxis, autorickshaws and cabs (except hired for emergencies) from 9 pm tonight.

Migrant workers, professionals who have an option to work from home, college and University students and other people having their native villages beyond Mysuru started arriving at the Sub-Urban Bus Stand in large numbers yesterday evening to catch KSRTC buses and Inter-State buses to their destinations.

Today, their numbers only swelled as hours passed by. KSRTC authorities, taking note of this, deployed additional buses to meet the sudden rush.

KSRTC buses are allowed to operate with only 50 percent passenger occupancy in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines. People were seen entering and exiting the city at the Sub-Urban Bus Stand, with all bus services set to close by 9 pm today.

A large number of people were seen returning from Bengaluru, with their bags and baggage. Also, a good number of families, who had migrated to Bengaluru in search of livelihood, were seen arriving in the city this morning in lorries and other goods vehicles after packing up from the State capital.

The Railway Station too presented a different picture today as people converged in large numbers to catch trains to Bengaluru and other destinations. The KSRTC has introduced 1,500 additional buses to help passengers reach their native places.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad, who visited the main Kempegowda Bus terminal in Bengaluru this morning, told newsmen that following the large number of people proceeding towards their native places due to curfew, as many as 1,500 buses added to the existing fleet.

He said that only 50 per cent of the passengers are allowed in a bus and people could show their ticket to reach their homes besides they should follow the guidelines, he appealed.