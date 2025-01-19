Expansion of Mysore Airport: MP meets Civil Aviation Minister; seeks swift action

January 19, 2025

Mysuru: Expanding the Mysore Airport is vital to boosting economic activities in the region, stated Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar in a memorandum submitted to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

During a meeting in New Delhi recently, the MP apprised the Minister of the challenges surrounding airport expansion and stressed the need for immediate action. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yaduveer revealed that he had earlier discussed land acquisition process with CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru. He highlighted the urgency of transferring the required land to Airports Authority of India and requested the necessary steps to expedite the process.

The MP informed the Union Minister about various hurdles delaying the land acquisition process and sought instructions to resolve them. He noted that the Special Deputy Commissioner had approved the acquisition and the State Government was in the process of disbursing the remaining compensation to landowners to facilitate the transfer.

“Developing Mysuru, the cultural capital, economically is my primary goal. Expanding the airport is essential to ease connectivity for travellers and entrepreneurs from across the country and abroad,” said Yaduveer.

He acknowledged technical challenges in the land acquisition process, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts by the Central and State Governments to overcome these obstacles. “The delay in land transfer is hindering the airport expansion project. I have submitted a petition urging swift resolution of these issues,” he clarified. In addition to advocating for airport expansion, the MP proposed the approval of more flights for Mysuru. The Union Minister assured him that steps would be taken to enhance flight connectivity.