Day-long 6th Mysuru Literary Fest-2025 begins – Social media adversely impacts natural thoughts: Dr. Sainath

January 19, 2025

Mysuru: With the advent of social media affecting natural thinking abilities, people are now realising the significance of books and literature, opined writer and columnist Dr. P. Sainath.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 6th Mysuru Literary Fest-2025, organised by the Mysore Literary Association at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall this morning.

Dr. Sainath said, “Every year, publishers of the Oxford Dictionary announce the ‘Word of the Year,’ and the word for 2024 was ‘Brain Rot.’ This highlights the obsession with social media, which is diminishing our innate intelligence and agility. An hour-long conversation over the phone also leaves a lasting impact.”

He also pointed to the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms as another factor contributing to our waning grasping power. “These technological advancements affect our mental ability, leaving us in a state of confusion,” he said. “Earlier, many had the habit of penning literature and documenting events, which can only be understood by reading them.”

King’s College report

Dr. Sainath referred to a report by King’s College London, explaining how people’s ability to grasp information is declining, with social media playing a major role in this. He also cited an example from Sweden, where an attempt to replace traditional offline teaching methods with online teaching faced challenges, leading them to revert to the conventional system.

“Technology is essential, but it’s important to decide on the extent of reliance on it,” Dr. Sainath emphasised. “Currently, there’s an unflinching craze for adopting a Western lifestyle, which raises concerns about the direction in which we are heading in education. For example, several Ph.D. theses are now prepared using Artificial Intelligence (AI) information, leaving it unclear whether the thesis is based on information from books or AI,” he added.

“We are now beginning to understand the importance of books. Earlier, I didn’t attend literary fests, but now I regularly participate,” said Dr. Sainath.

Emulating Kerala model

He praised Kerala’s model of literary festivals, where 166 stalls recorded transactions of Rs. 8.5 crore from book sales. The target this year is Rs. 10 crore. In Kerala, each MLA receives a Rs. 3 lakh grant to purchase books for schools and colleges in their constituencies, a model Dr. Sainath suggested should be replicated in other States.

“A writer shouldn’t stay put but should travel to gather information,” he said, encouraging budding writers.

Dr. Sainath also stressed that journalists should focus on socially relevant issues like the ongoing farmers’ agitation, which has received insufficient media coverage. He highlighted the migrant crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, where 90 lakh people travelled on Shramik Trains in three months, leading to significant migration across the country. “The media should report on such issues,” Dr. Sainath suggested.

Talks by experts

The inaugural session was followed by talks from various experts: Dr. B.S. Ajai Kumar, Oncologist and Entrepreneur, on ‘Doctorpreneur’s Journey: Decades Across Countries and Cultures’; Prof. S.M. Shivaprasad, Senior Scientist, on ‘Reimagining Indian Education for a Technologically Changing World’; Prof. Rajendra Chenni, Literary and Cultural Critic, on ‘Conformity and Transgression: Women’s Poetry in Kannada’ and Lavanya Prasad, Professional Storyteller, on ‘What’s Your Story?’

Prof. K.C. Belliappa, President of the Mysore Literary Association and former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, Hon. Secretary Reginald Wesley and members of the Executive Committee Anita Vimla Braggs, Nirmala Chandraprakash, Haridas, Prof. C. Naganna and Prof. Balaji were also present.