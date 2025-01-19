ED action in MUDA sites scam: MP demands CM’s resignation to facilitate a fair investigation 

January 19, 2025

Mysuru: Following the freezing of 142 immovable properties by Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating into the complaint of irregularities in 50:50 sites scheme at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members are also accused, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, has demanded the resignation of Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to media persons here yesterday, Yaduveer said, ED has frozen 142 immovable properties worth Rs. 300 crore, which includes 14 sites returned by Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi.

Besides, the ED has made a serious observation about the allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme as illegal, in its report prepared so far. The allegations made by the BJP against Siddaramaiah appear to be proven. Hence, Siddaramaiah should step down to facilitate an impartial probe into the scam, he added.

“The extent of irregularities committed under the 50:50 site scheme is not just restricted to 14 sites allotted to CM’s wife. Thousands of sites were allotted similarly, which adduces at the irregularities thriving since past several years at MUDA. The act of returning the sites, amounts to a confession of irregularities by Siddaramaiah,” said Yaduveer, reaffirming that, like earlier, BJP will continue to protest in this regard.

Yaduveer also questioned the cess collected through various services by MUDA, which remains unutilised. There are complaints about how the sites were allotted sans basic amenities like roads and UGD, by merely drilling the borewell.

Against Prathap Simha

Yaduveer, speaking about the resentment within the party against former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, said a section of the party workers were not happy with the activities of Simha for the last three to four months. They have complained to State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra, to sack Simha from the party.

“Everyone must work within the party framework. The position of a former MP is also honourable. Party workers are aware of the activities Prathap Simha has been involved in over the past 3-4 months. This has caused disappointment among dedicated workers, leading to these developments,” he said.

Case against Palace

Yaduveer, also the titular head of erstwhile Mysore royal family said, there is nothing new about the cases being filed by the State Government against the Palace.

“In the 1990s, when Siddaramaiah — then with JD(S) — was the Deputy CM, a case against the Palace was initiated. Subsequent Governments have continued the trend, although there have been setbacks at times. It is incorrect to say that the Palace is being targeted because I am an MP. Efforts are being made to declare the assets of the royal family as that of the Government. All legal matters are being taken care of by my mother and the Palace staff,” he said.