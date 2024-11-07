MUDA 50:50 site scam probe: Lokayukta denies media reports on its questions to CM

November 7, 2024

Mysuru: Even as the Mysuru Lokayukta Police questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday regarding the allocation of 14 compensatory sites to his wife by MUDA, several media outlets reported a series of questions purportedly asked during the session.

However, Mysuru Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh clarified that the questions telecast by electronic and other media have no relation to the actual inquiry conducted by the Lokayukta.

He emphasised that the questions shown on TV and other media were not theirs. Siddaramaiah arrived at the Lokayukta Office yesterday morning, completed the inquiry and left. Following this, Udesh spoke informally with the media.

Journalists from print media inquired about the news and questionnaires being circulated in relation to CM’s inquiry. In response, Udesh stated that these questions were from television media and not from the Lokayukta.

He further explained that Siddaramaiah’s statement had been video recorded. While most aspects of the inquiry have been completed, several tasks remain. Udesh assured that all pending work would be finished within the stipulated time.

The responses to the case will be carefully examined. If necessary, notices will be issued and individuals may be called for further inquiry. Udesh also mentioned that the final inquiry report is due by Dec. 24, to be submitted to the Court of Elected Representatives in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the High Court, which heard a petition on Tuesday requesting the case be handed over to the CBI, has directed that a progress report be submitted by Nov. 25.

When asked about this, Lokayukta SP Udesh confirmed that the Court’s directive would be followed.