How come suddenly Temples became Waqf properties?

November 7, 2024

Pejawar Seer says all Temple assets must be registered in the name of deity

Davanagere: Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji has questioned the sudden classification of Temples as Waqf properties, expressing concerns over the confusion and fear it has caused among the public.

Speaking to reporters in Davangere on Nov. 5, he criticised the State Government’s actions, urging it to focus on positive initiatives instead of creating confusion. “Temples are suddenly being designated as Waqf properties, which is alarming and disruptive for the people. Such actions should not be taken. The Government must prioritise constructive measures that benefit the public,” the Swamiji stated.

He further pointed out that even lands belonging to farmers and Mutts are now being linked to Waqf. Swamiji emphasised that Temples, which fall under the Department of Religious Endowments, should have their properties protected first. He urged the authorities to ensure all Temple assets, big or small, are registered in the name of the deity.

“We have been silent, believing that this is our country, but properties are being gradually transferred. In Hassan, efforts are underway to register Temple properties in the deity’s name and this should be done across the State,” he added.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji also demanded that those responsible for transferring Temple properties should be identified and legally penalised. He expressed his approval of the Central Government team’s visit to Karnataka to assess the plight of farmers whose lands have been usurped by Waqf Board. However, he refrained from commenting on the ongoing caste census issue.

The Swamiji’s remarks highlight growing concerns over the government’s handling of temple and religious property matters, with a call for urgent action to safeguard these assets.