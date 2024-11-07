Concerns raised about fairness in CM’s inquiry

November 7, 2024

It is illegal for CM’s Legal Advisor to be present during questioning: Snehamayi Krishna

Mysuru: Reacting to reports that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Legal Advisor and Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna was present with the CM during yesterday’s Lokayukta questioning, complainant Snehamayi Krishna has stated that if Ponnanna was indeed present during the questioning, it would be considered illegal.

Speaking to Star of Mysore about Siddaramaiah’s participation in the Lokayukta inquiry, Krishna clarified that while it is permissible for an accused to be accompanied by their Legal Advisor or lawyer to the Lokayukta Office, no lawyer or representative should be present during the actual questioning of the accused.

He emphasised that if Siddaramaiah’s Legal Advisor Ponnanna was present during the inquiry, it would be a violation of legal procedures. “I will bring this issue to the attention of the High Court and the Court of Elected Representatives,” Krishna said.

Fairness of investigation

He has raised suspicions that the Lokayukta may have asked questions favourable to Siddaramaiah and obtained corresponding answers. He accused the Lokayukta of conducting and completing the inquiry precisely within the time-frame set by Siddaramaiah, with only a slight deviation of one or two minutes.

Krishna pointed out that Siddaramaiah’s official itinerary specified exact times for his arrival and departure. According to the schedule, Siddaramaiah arrived at the Lokayukta Office, participated in the inquiry and left at the predetermined time.

These observations, Krishna remarked, have raised questions about fairness of the probe. “How could Siddaramaiah know he would be questioned for only two hours? Was the timing predetermined? Or did the Lokayukta Police inform him about the schedule for the questioning?” he asked.

“In this context, due to a lack of trust in the Lokayukta inquiry, I have already filed a petition in the High Court requesting that the investigation be handed over to the CBI. Once the Lokayukta submits the inquiry report to the High Court when Justice M. Nagaprasanna will hear the case on Nov. 26, it will become clear how the investigation was conducted,” Krishna stated.

He further alleged that, a satellite survey of 3.16-acre land in Survey Number 464 in Kesare was not conducted.

Krishna claimed that Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh had committed several lapses in his duties. Following which, he mentioned that he has written to ADGP Lokayukta, requesting senior officials to guide SP Udesh.