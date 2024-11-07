‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ to come up at Vivekananda Park
Mysuru: ‘Rail Coach Cafe’ that has turned into a major draw among visitors at Rail Museum in Yadavagiri here is set to chug into a park nearby.

Don’t be confused, the condemned (unused) bogie/ compartment of a train that had been modified into a cafeteria at the Rail Museum, will be replicated in the Railway land of Swami Vivekananda Park area, opposite Vontikoppal Police Station.

South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, that is entrusted with the maintenance of the park is all set to float the tenders online on Nov. 13 at 11 am. 

The contract will be for installation, re-furbishing, maintenance and operation of Air-Conditioned Multi-Cuisine ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ inside ICF Broad Gauge Passenger Train Coach in the Park area for a period of five years.  Interested parties can log onto www.ireps.gov.in for more information.

SWR authorities have laid a track at the park to fix the compartment. The successful bidder will be provided with basic infrastructural facilities like the place and compartment, which has to be modified into a restaurant by the bidder on his own, said Dharmaraj Kalagonda, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR, Mysuru Division.

“Once the plan materialises, the ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ is expected to be a prominent destination among the foodies, where one can savour their favourite food with ease, without any traffic hassles to worry about. If the feedback is good, more such cafes will be opened at other places,” said Dharmaraj Kalagonda.

