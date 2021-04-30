‘Explore the world of knowledge to generate innovative ideas’ Ex-VC Prof. K. Chidananda Gowda tells youths

April 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: World Creativity and Innovation Day and World Earth Day were celebrated virtually at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru campus on Apr. 21 and 22 respectively. Technical talks by experts, demo sessions by innovators, insights from entrepreneurs and various competitions kindled the creative and innovative sparks among people of all ages who participated in the event.

Prof. K. Chidananda Gowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, who inaugurated the Institution Innovation Council Cell, said “Necessity is the mother of inventions and creativity is the mother of innovation. Smile is creative and laughter is innovative.”

Elaborating on the subject, he cited great innovators such as Elmer Gates, Henry Ford, Nicholas Tesla, Elias Howe and others to bring out the significance of creativity in human society leading to innovation. He said that it is because of creativity from the sewing machine to automobile, we have reached the present level of technical progression which can be observed for minute hierarchical innovations in their technology.

He also emphasised the need for present generation to explore the world of knowledge to generate innovative ideas by identifying the known, unknown and unknowable realms of knowledge.

Cindana Manikvel from Sugar Monkeys spoke on the need for creativity and innovation for succeeding in business. Prof. Nithin S. Kale, Chief Technological officer, Nanosniff Technologies, IIT Mumbai, addressed on research, innovation and entrepreneurship at Nanosniff.

Rini Sajeesh spoke on how her daughter ventured into Soap making despite her autistic barrier.

Janardhan of Arivu Foundation spoke on how their institution inculcates creativity among young minds which will help them learn life lessons.

RJ Anjali of Red FM shared some of her creative ideas in making Wealth out of Waste.

Dr. K. Sooraj, INSPIRE Faculty Fellow at IISER Trivandrum, delivered a technical talk on Computational studies for the development of electrode materials for Li and post-Li ion batteries.

Montry Manuel from Austria presented Thalavattam, an innovative eco-friendly music composition using PVC pipes and utensils.

Dr. G. Ajay Kumar, Senior Researcher, Convergence Research Centre for Future Automotive Technology, South Korea delivered a technical talk on Current Trends and Future with Automotive Technology.

World Earth Day

RJ Avinash of Big FM spoke on the need to conserve mother Earth. K.J. Pavan, Environmentalist, demonstrated about the practice of Vermi Composting through a video presentation.

Vinay D. Nayak, an entrepreneur, suggested the audience to indulge in gifting of saplings. Technical talks by Dr. T.P. Vinod, Associate Professor, Christ Deemed to be University, Bengaluru and Dr.Himanshu Gupta, Assistant Professor, Institute of Foreign Trade and Management (IFTM) University, Moradabad, UP enlightened young minds to save mother earth.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response with over 600 entries for contests on Drawing, Kitchen Hacks, Wealth Out of Waste, 140 Character Test and Slogan Writing. E-Certificates and Gift Vouchers to winners were distributed online.

Brahmachari Anantaananda Chaitanya, Director, Amrita Mysuru; Brahmachari Muktidamrta Chaitanya, Correspondent, Amrita Mysuru; Dr. G. Ravindranath, Principal; Dr.Rekha Bhat, Academic Coordinator and others were present on the occasion.

Over 1,000 participants were a witness to the event through online platforms, Microsoft Teams and YouTube Live.