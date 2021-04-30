Judge asks people to follow COVID guidelines

April 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Stressing on the need for following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, Senior Civil Judge Devaraj Bhuthe, who is also the Member-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), has advised people to contact the Authority for any legal help during the current crisis.

In a press release, Bhuthe asked people not to unnecessarily come out of their homes and to adhere to COVID guidelines issued by the Government.

Pointing out that the Government has launched a nationwide drive for vaccinating the eligible population, he said that everyone should make use of this drive and get vaccinated for their own health, safety and well-being.

Noting that people can register with online portal or by visiting the local health centre, he said that vaccination can be done at Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, Taluk and District Hospitals.

Asking the people not to show any negligence, Judge Bhuthe reiterated that it is the responsibility of every citizen to follow COVID Curfew regulations and to take every possible precautionary measures against the dreaded virus.

He further said that DLSA has set up Helplines – 1800-425-90900 and 1800-425- 0131. Also, the public can contact DLSA Office on Ph: 0821- 2330130 for any legal assistance.

