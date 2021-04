April 30, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has extended the five percent rebate in payment of Property Tax for two more months and property owners can now pay their taxes online till June 30.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, speaking to SOM this morning said that oral communication has been given to the heads of all departments. The last date for the payment of online Property Tax with rebate was to end today.