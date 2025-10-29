Facelift to Hebbal industrial roads soon

October 29, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 29 – Arterial roads in the Hebbal Industrial Area, Koorgalli and adjoining stretches connecting major industries in Mysuru will be repaired soon, said Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil, who was on a day-long visit to Mysuru this morning.

Drawing his attention to the pathetic condition of roads in the industrial belt that contributes significantly to the State’s industrial revenue, Star of Mysore pointed out to the Minister that the area has long been neglected, forcing industrialists to endure daily hardship on pothole-ridden roads despite contributing thousands of crores in revenue to the Government.

Responding, Patil said that Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) CEO Dr. M. Mahesh has already initiated the tender process for road repairs. “The roads will be repaired soon,” he assured, though he did not specify any timeline for completion.

Unutilised Semiconductor Park

When questioned about the Semiconductor Park in Mysuru lying unoccupied while several semiconductor and PCB manufacturing industries have shifted operations outside Karnataka, Patil said that a ‘major semiconductor player’ was coming to Mysuru — but did not elaborate on the company’s name or investment scale.

During his visit to the Hebbal Industrial Area, the Minister also toured Rangsons Aerospace, a product technology company specialising in critical aerospace and defence systems.

Before heading to Hebbal, Patil visited the Congress Office in Mysuru, where he accused the BJP-led Central Government of deliberately diverting major industrial investments away from Karnataka to other favoured States, including Andhra Pradesh.

“The Central Government’s actions amount to injustice against Karnataka,” Patil charged.

Responding to media queries, Patil appeared visibly uncomfortable and left the venue without answering further questions.

Patil alleged that the Centre was responsible for Google’s AI division being set up in Andhra Pradesh, calling it a “gift” to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and claimed that the Union Government sanctioned Rs. 22,000 crore in support of the move.

“The Centre sends industries to States it favours. We hold discussions, finalise everything, but once proposals reach Delhi, things change,” he said. The Minister further accused Central Government of politically motivated decisions that repeatedly sideline Karnataka in industrial allocations. “We’ve brought several companies to Karnataka and not a single industry has shifted out of the State,” Patil said, claiming that State had attracted Rs. 10 lakh crore in industrial investments, though some semiconductor projects had slipped away due to “various reasons.”