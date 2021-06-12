Factories, organisations lend helping hand

June 12, 2021

Asian Paints donated BiPAP Machines worth Rs. 9 lakh to the District Administration, which was received by District Minister S.T. Somashekar at Government Guest House here yesterday. Factory Head Kamal Chouda, Senior Manager Rajesh, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and others were present.

Nestle India Ltd. in Nanjangud donated 1,000 oximeters, 1,000 face masks and 1,000 sanitiser bottles to the Mysuru District Administration. The donations were received by Minister S.T. Somashekar in city yesterday. Nestle India Ltd. Managing Director Toigren, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and others were present.

Samadrushti Kshmatavikasa mathu Anusandhana Mandala distributed grocery kits to about 40 physically challenged persons at an event organised at Madhava Krupa in city yesterday. Also, groceries were delivered to those in city who could not attend the event. The Mandala has provided financial assistance for medical treatment. Mandala Secretary G. Arunachala Sharma, Treasurer Jayaram, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Convenor N.R. Manjunath and others were present.

Mysore District Photographers and Videographers Association distributed groceries to needy association members recently. The kits were distributed by MP Pratap Simha and former MLA M.K. Somashekar. ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi, Association President Dadadalli Mahesh, members Sudarshan, Manjunath and donors were present.