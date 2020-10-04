Factory to Customers Direct Sale: Avail huge discounts on branded clothes at Hotel Pai Vista
October 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As more people are opting for online shopping due to Corona crisis, garment factories are suffering a huge loss. Hence, to clear the stocks they are offering huge discounts on all garments (ladies, gents and children). 

The sale, which began at Hotel Pai Vista in city yesterday, will go on till Oct. 6 from 10 am to 9 pm.

Over 50,000 varieties of ladies, gents and kids branded clothes, including T-shirts, pants, low wears, bermudas, ladies tops, kurthis, pyjamas, palazo and other designer wears, are available for sale directly from the factories to customers priced between Rs. 200 and Rs. 350. No agents, wholesalers and commission agents are entertained.

As per Government’s directive, wearing of masks, using sanitiser and maintaining social distance have been made mandatory.

All the necessary precautions are in place and customers need not worry to visit the sale, say the organisers.

