DC admits difficulty in managing COVID-19 situation in Mysuru
October 4, 2020

Suttur Seer asks doctors to pen their experience in handling the contagion

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri said that it was becoming difficult to manage COVID-19 situation in the district with people from neighbouring districts coming here for treatment.

She was speaking after inaugurating a webinar on ‘Leading COVID-19 Management – Lessons and Learns’ organised by JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS-AHER) as part of the 105th birth anniversary of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji, 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 116th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri here on Saturday.

She admitted difficulties in managing COVID-19 situation due to people from neighbouring districts coming here for treatment and said this has resulted in increasing death rates. 

Stating that shortage of medical staff and equipment was posing a great challenge for the district administration, she said JSS Hospital was in the forefront of battle against the pandemic and it must join hands with the State Government for better management of situation. 

In fact, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji was giving lot of suggestions to doctors and instilling confidence in them. Co-operation among all Departments and Associations was very important to keep the pandemic under check, she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Suttur Seer said that Mahatma Gandhi practiced truth and non-violence throughout his life, but not many know that he has also written a book called ‘Key to Health.’  The book contained information on the importance of fasting, mental and physical health and staple food. Gandhiji belonged to the category of rare personalities among human beings, he observed.

The Seer wanted doctors and others to pen their experience and lessons learnt in handling COVID-19 situation as this will help in building a healthy society in future. JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Secretary S.P. Manjunath, JSS-AHER Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh, Registrars Dr. Surinder Singh and Dr. B. Manjunatha, JSS Medical College Principal Dr.H. Basavanagowdappa, JSS Hospital Director Dr. (Col) M. Dayananda and R. Mahesh were present.

