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Failing to return pledged gold: Absconding shop owner arrested

July 18, 2026

Hunsur: A jewellery shop owner, who had failed to return pledged gold jewellery to customers and had gone absconding, has been arrested by Hunsur Town Police. The arrested accused is Preetesh alias Pintu, Proprietor of Vinayaka Jewellery in the town.

Over 100 residents of the town had pledged their gold jewellery with Preetesh. But Preetesh failed to return the gold and had gone absconding three years ago, following which a case was registered against him.

On July 10, Town Inspector Shivamadaiah, Sub-Inspector T.M. Tajuddin and staff Rajarathnam, Aruna, Irfan and others traced Preetesh at Ahmedabad in Gujarat and took him into custody.

Preetesh was produced before a Court, which remanded him to Judicial Custody.

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