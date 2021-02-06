Fake Twitter account under Yaduveer’s name tweets in favour of farmers’ protest

February 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A fake Twitter account of scion of erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was created to tweet in favour of the farmers’ protest.

Yaduveer, however, has denied that he has tweeted in favour of the protests against the farm laws. He said, when there is a problem, it is solved by the Government. But it is not right to use his name for fake tweets.

In fact, he has clarified that he does not have a Twitter account. He has only a Facebook account and an Instagram account. He said that earlier, he had complained about the fake account and he will lodge a complaint again in this regard.

However, with a minor change in the spelling, the account @YaduveerWodiyar posted a tweet which reads: “It’s our moral obligation to support our farmers. Dear @narendramodi please address the agrarian problems. #IStandWithFarmers.” It has received over 1,500 likes and has been re-tweeted over 300 times. The tweet also has two photos, one of a worried farmer and the other of rice and dal.

The Twitter account was started in March 2015 and has 4,968 followers. Earlier, on Aug. 27, 2020, the same account conducted a poll. The tweet posed a question, “Should I join Politics?”, with ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ options.

The office of Yaduveer Wadiyar had clarified then that Yaduveer does not have a Twitter account. “Wadiyar has only a Facebook account and an Instagram account,” the communication had stated.Yaduveer had even put an Instagram post: ‘Fake account, please do not follow’, in the backdrop of the screenshot of the Twitter account, on Aug. 27, 2020.