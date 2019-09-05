Felicitation marks Teachers Day

September 5, 2019

Mysuru: “It is important to introduce the ideologies of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to younger generation to build a strong society. This can be done only with the help of teachers,” said District Minister V. Somanna, here this morning. He was speaking after inaugurating the Teachers Day celebrations organised by the District Administration at Kalamandira here.

“Teachers play an important role in shaping up the future of the students and they must emulate Dr. Radhakrishnan in identifying talents of the students without discrimination,” he added.

Stating that 44 English Medium Government Schools were functioning in the district, Minister Somanna said that learning English was important these days as students had to compete nationally and internationally to prove their skills in order to excel in their subjects of interest.

Citing the example of former Education Minister late Govinde Gowda, Somanna said that the late Minister during his tenure had appointed about one lakh teachers transparently and the same transparency would be replicated by the current Minister Suresh Kumar.

He also advised teachers to inform the students about PM Modi’s vision as it would be beneficial for the country’s future.

Remembering late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for introducing Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Somanna said that though the campaign was introduced few years back, there was more to achieve to reach to its goal.

Referring to the ongoing teacher transfers, the Minister said that the State Government would take all measures to conduct the transfers smoothly without giving scope for any confusion.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Pratap Simha requested the State Government to think in terms of increasing salaries to teachers and said that however tall a person grew, teachers would always be remembered.

“Society will always stand by good Teachers, Police and Doctors,” he added.

MLA L. Nagendra presided over the event. Department of Collegiate Education Joint Director (retd.) Prof. Morabada Mallikarjuna delivered the keynote address.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas and G.T. Devegowda, MLC Marithibbegowda, ZP President Parimala Shyam, ZP Standing Committee on Health and Education Chairman J. Achhutanand, Taluk Panchayat President Kalamma Kemparamaiah, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, Karnataka State Government Employees Association Mysuru District President H.K. Ramu and others were present during the occasion.