Fire destroys half an acre forest atop Chamundi Hill
December 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Fire destroyed forest cover on half an acre of land atop Chamundi Hill on Monday evening. 

According to eye witnesses, the fire was spotted at around 4.45 pm near Sri Jwalamukhi Tripura Sundari Temple on Uttanahalli side. On receipt of information, Fire tenders from Saraswathipuram and Bannimantap rushed to the spot along with staff in two trucks. They struggled for more than one hour to douse the fire. Due to cool weather condition yesterday, the fire did not spread to adjoining areas, said Raju, District Fire Officer.

In another incident, fire broke out on an empty land behind KSOU Building near Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli. It was doused by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services staff.

