First spell of rain showers joy
News

First spell of rain showers joy

April 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a reprieve from sweltering heat that kept the people on tenterhooks for over three months, skies opened up showering rain across the city yesterday. It was the first spell of rain of the year as a prelude to normal or above normal rainfall in the coming months, as predicted by weatherman.

It was cloudy at 6 pm and it began to rain after sometime with light to moderate rainfall at places for a while. Heavy downpour was witnessed even after 10 pm.

Freak accidents

Following the sudden downpour accompanied by heavy wind, baage kaayi (of jelly content) which had fallen from trees on the roads in large quantity at various parts of the city, turned the road surface slippery resulting in the skidding of two-wheelers.

Most of such freak accidents were reported on the stretch of the concrete road from Ramaswamy Circle to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), with seven to eight two-wheeler riders bearing the brunt at the intersection of Chamaraja Double Road and Thyagaraja Road. Fortunately, they all escaped with minor injuries.

