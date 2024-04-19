Actor Darshan campaigns for Congress candidate ‘Star Chandru’

April 19, 2024

Malavalli: Popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa conducted a mega road show to campaign for Congress candidate Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chandru) in Malavalli on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Darshan requested people to support the Congress candidate stating he would work for the development of Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency and added that Venkataramane Gowda’s victory would help Malavalli MLA P.M. Narendraswamy and Maddur MLA K.M. Uday Gowda to carry out development works in their respective Constituencies.

Clarifying that he had taken part in election campaign on request of Venkataramane Gowda, Darshan added that if Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish had contested seeking re-election, he would have not campaigned for the Congress candidate.

“I have not backed any political party as I have always supported individuals,” he said and added that the Congress MLAs from the district would discuss on future campaign programmes.

Actor Darshan along with MLAs Narendraswamy and Uday Gowda, MLC Madhu G. Madegowda and other Congress leaders took part in the road shows held at various villages throughout the day.