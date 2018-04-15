Fish death continues at Kukkarahalli Lake

Mysuru: Varieties of fish at Kukkarahalli Lake continue to die with more than 40 fish found floating in the lake this morning. The lake staff removed the dead fish.

It is suspected that sewage water from Paduvarahalli side flowing into the lake is the cause for the deaths.

The authorities have collected the samples of dead fish and have sent the same to a laboratory in Bengaluru and have also collected water samples for testing. The place where sewage water is flowing into the lake is emanating foul smell.

Morning walkers and environmentalists have urged the authorities to take steps to prevent the flow of sewage water.

Yesterday, alarmed by the death of a large number of fish at the Kukkarahalli Lake, environmentalists had alerted the Forest Department and a team collected samples of dead fish.