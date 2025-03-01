Five engineering students killed in Kollegal accident

March 1, 2025

Five friends —two from Mysuru, three from Mandya — were on their way from Mysuru to MM Hills

Overspeeding 10-wheel truck, overtaking another car, causes accident; truck driver flees from spot

Chamarajanagar: Five engineering students, including two women, were killed in a horrific accident after their car was hit by an oncoming truck near Chikkinduvadi in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district, this morning. The impact sent the vehicles off the road, killing all five on the spot.

The victims have been identified as Nikhita & Srilakshmi from Mysuru and Suhas, Shreyas alias Shetty and Nithin from Mandya. The group had set out from Mysuru early this morning in a Maruti Dzire (KA-21-N-5876), heading towards Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills to participate in Maha Rathotsava of Shivaratri Jathra Mahotsava.

Chamarajanagar SP Dr. B.T. Kavitha confirmed that accident occurred on a narrow bund road between Kollegal and MM Hills, a stretch notorious for its sharp turns and heavy vehicle traffic. A speeding 10-wheel truck, overtaking another vehicle, collided head-on with the students’ car, she said. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were thrown off the road into a nearby field. While the truck overturned inside a ditch, the car was left wedged between thick field weeds and a water canal, making rescue efforts difficult.

SP Kavitha told Star of Mysore that the victims were MIT engineering students and friends. The truck driver fled the scene, and the Police have launched a manhunt to track him down.

DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah is set to visit the accident site later today to assess the situation.

Mangled remains

The front portion of the car was completely mangled, with severe damage to the sides, further complicating rescue operations. Upon being alerted, Kollegal Rural Police rushed to the scene, inspected the site, and worked to clear debris and restore traffic. The Police teams, passers-by and the villagers had to struggle to extricate the bodies from the car.

Due to the extensive damage to the victims’ mobile phones, the Police initially faced challenges in identifying them. Officers then attempted to retrieve contact details by inserting the SIM cards into alternative devices.

Kollegal Dy.SP Dharmendra is leading the investigation, examining factors such as vehicle speed, road conditions and possible driver negligence.

At around 12.30 pm, SP Kavitha confirmed to reporters that the victims’ families had been identified and informed. Authorities are now awaiting the arrival of relatives to officially identify the deceased at the Kollegal Government Hospital Mortuary.