District Minister launches B-Khata distribution drive
News

District Minister launches B-Khata distribution drive

March 1, 2025

Mysuru: Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the drive to distribute B-Khata through e-Khata software, to property owners this morning. The event was held at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Council Hall (Old Council) at the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The facility to provide B-Khata using e-Khata software at Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in the State including MCC has been effective since February 2025.

B-Khata was symbolically distributed to five property owners, in the presence of MLAs Tanveer Sait, K. Harishgowda and T.S. Srivatsa, MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and other officials.

So far, the authorised properties were given e-Khata through the software, while those residential areas not approved by the Planning Authority, were not given the e-Khata, catching the attention of the Government as it has caused revenue loss.

To address the concerns, a Cabinet Sub-Committee was constituted which came out with the recommendations, following which amendment was made to the Karnataka Municipal Act and Rules in February 2025 to provide B-Khata to unauthorised layouts. Accordingly, provision has been made to issue B-Khata to those unauthorised properties registered before Sept. 10, 2024.

