II PU exam begins under tight security

March 1, 2025

Mysuru: The annual second PU exams (2024-25) of State Board, a key qualifying exam for students to pursue professional and other courses, began at 50 centres across the district, including 27 centres in Mysuru city alone, this morning.

Kannada and Arabic papers were held on the first day today (10 am to 1 pm). On the second day of the exams (Mar. 3), Maths, Education, Logic and Business Studies papers will be held. The exams will conclude on Mar.20 with Hindi paper.

As many as 35,382 students (from the streams of Science, Commerce and Arts together) had enrolled for the exams in the district, who included 32,684 freshers, 1,650 repeaters and 1,028 private students.

The 50 centres in the district included 27 in Mysuru city and Taluk, 5 in Nanjangud taluk, 4 each in T.Narasipur, Hunsur and Periyapatna, 2 in K.R.Nagwar, 1 in Saligrama and 3 in H.D. Kote taluks.

The CCTV cameras were installed at all the exam centres and the webcasting central Unit was established at the DC office in city for continuous monitoring of the conduct of the exams across the district, with 10 experienced staff deputed for the purpose.

Before being allowed to their centre, the students were required to undergo compulsory screening by security staff who carried out checks using hand held metal detectors. The students were barred from carrying Mobile Phones, Electronic devices, Smart Watches, Ear Phones and such other gadgets. This apart, the students were required to wear only Half-arm shirts and those who came to the exam centres wearing shoes, were asked to remove them before they were allowed entry.

Many students were seen arriving at the centres accompanied by their parents, who saw off their wards to the centre by giving them last minute tips and wishing them.

DDPUE Mariswamy and other top officials of the Department visited some of the centres across the district for supervising the conduct of exam. The Police had provided tight security around all the exam centres.

Prohibitory orders

With the second PU exam commencing today, the city and District Police had enforced prohibitory orders in 200 Mt.radius around all the exam centres from 6 am as a security measure for ensuring smooth, fair and incident free conduct of the exam. Accordingly, barring the examinees and the exam staff, no other unauthorised person was allowed entry to the exam centre. Also, carrying of objectionable articles around the centres was strictly banned and photocopy shops and browsing centres in the vicinity of the exam centres were asked to shut down. This security measure will be in place on all days of the exams.

Over 7 lakh students in State

As far as the State Statistics of PU exams is concerned, as many as 7.13 lakh students are appearing for the exams, who include 3.78 lakh girls, 3.35 lakh boys and 5 others. The exams is being held at a total of 1,171 centres spread across the State. Interestingly, girls have outnumbered boys, a trend that is seen over the past few years.