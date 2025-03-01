Kannada organisations call for Karnataka Bandh on Mar. 22

March 1, 2025

Bengaluru: Strongly condemning the assault of a Kannadiga KSRTC bus conductor by Marathi fanatics at Belagavi recently and the relentless mischief and attacks carried out by MES (Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti) and Shivsena activists against Kannadigas, several Kannada Organisations have called for a Karnataka Bandh on Mar. 22.

Announcing this at a press meet after a meeting with Kannada organisations at Bengaluru yesterday, noted Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj said that Karnataka Bandh has been called on Mar. 22 in protest against Marathi fanatics and miscreants who are frequently fomenting trouble in the border district of Belagavi.

Pointing out that as a first step in this regard, it has been planned to lay siege to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Mar. 3, Vatal urged the Government to evacuate Sambhaji statue at Belagavi, a high level probe into the assault on Kannadiga bus conductor, drop the plans for the setting up of a Steel Plant near Koppal that poses a serious threat to environment and causes health hazards etc.

Demanding the Centre to stop the stepmotherly attitude towards Karnataka, he wanted the State Government to strengthen the Kannada Development Authority in the better interests of Kannadigas.

He further said that apart from laying siege to Raj Bhavan at 11 am on Mar. 3, it has been planned to take out Belagavi Chalo on Mar. 7, Attibele border (Tamil Nadu border) bandh on Mar. 11, Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway bandh on Mar. 14 and Hoskote National Highway bandh on Mar. 16, as a run up to the Karnataka Bandh on Mar. 22.

He appealed people of the State to support Karnataka Bandh as it has been called for protecting the interests of the State.