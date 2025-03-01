Centre withdraws GST on black pepper
March 1, 2025

Mysuru: Thanks to the efforts of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the Centre has withdrawn the 5 percent GST (Goods and Service Tax) on black pepper.

Based on the recommendations of GST Council, the Centre had recently imposed 5 percent GST on pepper of Genus Piper, whether green (fresh), white or black.

Taking note of the plight of pepper growers in Kodagu district, which is famous for pepper cultivation, MP Yaduveer took up the matter with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and succeeded in persuading  her to announce exemption of black pepper from GST.

Earlier, following a Rs.1 crore GST payment notice to a pepper grower of Gonikoppa in Kodagu district, the Karnataka Coffee Growers Association and Karnataka Planters Association had met the MP and appealed him to take up the matter with the Union Finance Minister.

Taking serious note of the growers plight, Yaduveer met Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi recently and appealed her to withdraw the GST on pepper. Subsequently, the Finance Minister raised the matter at the recent GST Council meeting and issued an order exempting black pepper from GST, much to the relief of pepper growers of not only Kodagu district, but in the entire country.

