Pancha Maharathotsava at Nanjangud temple on Apr. 9

March 1, 2025

MLA asks officials to make all necessary preparations for Car Festival

Nanjangud: With the famed Srikanteshwaraswamy Pancha Maharathotsava scheduled to take place at the temple town of Nanjangud on Apr.9, followed by Teppotsava on Apr.11, Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan directed the officials to make all necessary preparations ahead of the event.

Presiding over a Maharathotsava preparatory meeting at Srikanteshwaraswamy temple Dasoha Bhavan here on Thursday, Darshan said that lakhs of people are expected to take part in this grand car festival and as such the Police Department should take necessary security measures for crowd control and safety of devotees.

“CCTV cameras must be installed at all vantage and key points of the Pancha Maharathostava route and make-shift watch towers must be set up for monitoring. This apart, measures must be taken for traffic regulation and parking of vehicles to ensure free traffic movement,” he said adding that welcome arches should be erected on all roads leading to and from the town.

Suggesting that five Rathas (chariots) must be kept in order for the grand event, he directed the PWD officials to ensure that the path of the Maharathotsava are levelled and kept in good condition with no potholes on the route. The Health Department officials must be ready with Ambulances to meet any health emergencies that may arrive as lakhs of devotees are expected to take part, he added.

Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju too spoke and gave instructions to the officials on providing basic amenities such as drinking water, mobile toilets, shelter etc., to the devotees.

Nanjangud CMC President Swamy, Tahsildar Shivakumar Kasanur, Srikanteshwara Temple EO Jagadish and others attended the meeting.