Pancha Maharathotsava at Nanjangud temple on Apr. 9
News

Pancha Maharathotsava at Nanjangud temple on Apr. 9

March 1, 2025

MLA asks officials to make all necessary preparations for Car Festival

 Nanjangud: With the famed Srikanteshwaraswamy Pancha Maharathotsava scheduled to take place at the temple town of Nanjangud on Apr.9, followed by Teppotsava on Apr.11, Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan directed the officials to make all necessary preparations ahead of the event.

Presiding over a Maharathotsava  preparatory meeting at Srikanteshwaraswamy temple Dasoha Bhavan here on Thursday, Darshan said that lakhs of people are expected to take part in this grand car festival and as such the Police Department should  take necessary security measures for crowd control and safety of devotees.

“CCTV cameras must be installed at all vantage and key points of the Pancha Maharathostava route and make-shift watch towers must be set up for monitoring. This apart, measures must be taken for traffic regulation and parking of vehicles to ensure free traffic movement,” he said adding that welcome arches should be erected on all roads leading to and from the town.

Suggesting that five Rathas (chariots) must be kept in order for the grand event, he directed the PWD officials to ensure that the path of the Maharathotsava are levelled and kept in good condition with no potholes on the route. The Health Department officials must be ready with Ambulances to meet any health emergencies that may arrive as lakhs of devotees are expected to take part, he added.

Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju too spoke and gave instructions to the officials on providing basic amenities such as drinking water, mobile toilets, shelter etc., to the devotees.

Nanjangud CMC President Swamy, Tahsildar Shivakumar Kasanur, Srikanteshwara Temple EO Jagadish and others attended the meeting.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching