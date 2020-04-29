One more tests COVID-19 positive in Mysuru, 58 cured
April 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After a gap of four days, one Coronavirus positive case was reported in Mysuru this evening (Apr. 25). With this the total number of positive cases in Mysuru has reached 90.

Today’s positive case again has roots in Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics and a contact of P-346. This evening, 7 more patients were discharged.

There are 32 active cases in Mysuru and 58 patients have been discharged as they have tested negative. Remarkably, P-273, a 72-year-old male from Nazarbad and the first Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) case who was tested positive for Coronavirus in Mysuru was declared fit for discharge and was released from the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road last evening.

Today, in Mysuru, the first batch of 16 doctors and nurses who treated infected patients at the Hospital went home after undergoing their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

