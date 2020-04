April 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a recent survey conducted by the Education World Magazine, JSS Academy of Technical Education (JSSATE), Noida, UP, has secured 2nd Rank in the State of Uttar Pradesh and 20th Rank at National level, among the Top 100 Private Engineering Colleges in the country.

Started in the year 1998, JSSATE, Noida, is recognised as an excellent Institution in the State of UP. A proposal has been submitted to upgrade this Institution as University, according to a press release.