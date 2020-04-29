DYES, MPL to host online Chess Tournament to raise relief funds

April 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Government of Karnataka, will be hosting an online Chess Tournament to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, in association with United Karnataka Chess Association (UKCA – Affiliated to AICF, recognised by the Karnataka Government) and Bengaluru-based Mobile Premier League (MPL), a mobile gaming platform.

The tournament will be held on May 2 and 3, on the MPL app and all proceeds from the tournament (after accounting for prize money) will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund towards the fight against COVID-19.

This online Chess Tournament is open to everyone across India for an entry fee of Rs. 50. The total prize pool for the Tournament is Rs.10 lakh and the first prize consists of Rs.1 lakh.

MPL currently has a user base of over 40 million across the country and a huge number is expected to participate in the tournament.

Registration for the Tournament is open on the MPL app. The app can be securely downloaded from MPL’s website: www.mpl.live

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, C.T. Ravi said, “In these challenging times, it is essential that we remain strong and united. Today our common enemy is Coronavirus. It has taken away the lives of few and disrupted the livelihood of many. Through chess we can all come together on the weekend of May 2 and 3, contribute for a good cause and raise money which will be donated to the CM Relief Fund. I request the chess players of the nation to come forward and donate liberally to the cause in your own way. Department of Sports is supporting this unique cause to enable people to become mentally strong and also contribute to the CM Relief Fund as sports bring people together both in the physical world and online world.”

R. Hanumantha, Secretary for the UKCA, said, “We are greatly appreciative of the work done by the Government and by MPL. We will mobilise the chess community in Karnataka and other States to ensure this becomes a way to demonstrate solidarity and resilience.”

“We are humbled and honoured to be partnering with the Karnataka Government for such a noble cause. This is a time when the entire nation needs to come together and fight COVID-19. We are expecting participation in huge numbers and looking forward to the Tournament,” said Sai Srinivas Kiran, Co-Founder and CEO, MPL.