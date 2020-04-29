Sadvidya Educational Institutions begin online classes for PU students

April 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Sadvidya Educational Institution has shown that technology can help students stay positive during difficult times. With a well-structured time-table and a competent faculty, Sadvidya Composite PU College and Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College are moving towards one common objective of uninterrupted free online coaching to the I and II PUC students.

Online CET revision classes started from mid-April, for the present II PUC students and the I PUC students who are still awaiting their results. Prof. M.S.K. Narahari Babu, Hon.Secretary, Sadvidya Educational Institutions, says, “The institution has also started revising the English syllabus for II PUC students who are still waiting to write their English paper. The CET and NEET examinations are yet to be conducted. The students have less time to prepare for these examinations and we want to boost their confidence. Another worrying factor is that the students who will get promoted to II PUC will have less time to prepare for their annual and competitive exams. So, in order to encourage them, the management has already commenced online classes of 40 minutes.”

Talking about what is in store for 2020-2021, he further says, “In both the Colleges, we have already planned teaching modules by subject experts and will conduct real time tests, apart from online CET exams. The key answers too would be sent online to the students which will help them evaluate their learning and revising skills. The teaching and non-teaching staff of both the institutions will work together to solve the doubts and ensure students perform to the best of their abilities.”

Sadvidya Educational Institutions is trying to convert the current situation to advantage by inspiring the students to revise for the CET and NEET exams. Dr. G.R. Kavitha, Principal of Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College, says, “Most of them couldn’t do complete justice to their first-year syllabus from which they would get 15% questions in CET and 50% in NEET.”

The CET and NEET study materials are sent in advance to the students so that they are well-prepared for their online classes. She further adds, “This effort will help them fetch a good ranking and percentile which will ensure a seat in the best professional course.”

Narsimha Murthy, Principal, Sadvidya Composite PU College, further adds, “Three online CET classes are held in a day with a one-hour break each. We don’t want the students to get over-burdened.”

The majority of the students are logging in for their online classes, and their feedback after each session is giving a boost to the faculty to deliver the best lectures.

Junaid Shariff, a II PU Science student, says, “The online classes are very informative, interesting and effective.” One of the I PUC students’ parents says, “I am happy with the online sessions. I feel my daughter is doing something productive nowadays.” The combined efforts of both faculty and students have elevated this initiative.