Mysore Citizens Forum to distribute 3,000 grocery boxes to poor families in city

April 7, 2020

To provide more if lockdown is extended

Mysore/Mysuru: Extending a helping hand at the time of distress, Mysore Citizens Forum (MCF), which had provided relief materials at the time of natural disaster earlier, will be distributing 3,000 grocery boxes worth Rs. 12.5 lakh to poor families in city.

To prevent people from crowding any particular place of distribution, MCC will be distributing the grocery boxes to the doorstep of poor families identified by it.

The distribution process was launched symbolically at JSS School in Raghavendranagar here this morning.

On the occasion, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who is the President of the Forum, distributed the grocery boxes to more than 20 families in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Mayor Tasneem, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Deputy Mayor C. Sridhar, MCF Secretary R. Vasudeva Bhat, Members P.V. Giri, Jagadish, Dr. R. Balasubramanyam, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath and others.

Each grocery box contains 5kg rice, 1kg dal, 1kg sugar, 1kg salt, 250 gram tea powder and 500ml cooking oil.

Speaking on the occasion, Suttur Seer said that the whole country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and added that the lockdown has given positive results.

The Seer further said that the first positive case person is on the verge of recovering which is a good news.

Continuing, Suttur Seer said that the lockdown has rendered several daily wagers and labourers without jobs who are now struggling for food and hence, the MCF has come forward to provide 3,000 grocery boxes to those families identified by the MCC.

Cops remind people on social distancing: As a large crowd gathered at the School to collect grocery boxes, the Police had to remind the people about maintaining social distancing following which it was followed.

