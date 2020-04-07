Bakeries can supply products only to stores and markets: DC clarifies
COVID-19, News

Bakeries can supply products only to stores and markets: DC clarifies

April 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Ending confusion regarding re-opening of bakeries in city, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar said that bakeries are only permitted to bake items like bread, biscuits and buns in bulk and supply them directly to stores and markets.

Speaking to presspersons at JSS School Grounds in Raghavendranagar where the Mysore Citizens Forum (MCF) launched distribution of Ration Kits to the poor and needy this morning, Abhiram Sankar, clarifying on yesterday’s Government Order relaxing lockdown regulations in respect of Bakeries and Confectioneries, said that however in Mysuru District, which has reported 35 Corona positive cases so far, bakeries cannot sell items directly to customers in person but instead can produce them in bulk and supply directly to shops and supermarkets.

Referring to  COVID-19 cases in Mysuru, he said the District has reported 35 positive cases, out of which one patient is likely to be discharged from the Hospital today following recovery.

Pointing out that blood and throat swab samples of symptomatic persons are also being sent to a Bengaluru Lab since yesterday, he said this is done with to get the reports faster.

Maintaining that Mysuru District has not hit the Community Transmission Stage, he said that tracing and stopping of Delhi Jamaat participants and their primary contacts at District borders has largely helped in containing the spread of the virus.

Referring to Nanjangud’s Jubilant Generics, the   epicentre of Coronavirus spread in the District, the DC said that samples of the raw materials imported from China have been sent to NABL Laboratory in Pune for testing and reports are awaited. He ruled out reopening of the Pharmaceutical Unit for now.

READ ALSO  Only SP and DC can issue inter-district passes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching