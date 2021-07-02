750 students, staff vaccinated at Maharaja’s College
July 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 750 students and staff of Maharaja’s Degree College received vaccination in a special drive conducted yesterday to protect them from COVID-19 pandemic. The State Government has directed Health Department to hold a special campaign to vaccinate18-plus students of all courses in view of re-opening of colleges from August 1. 

Accordingly, the vaccination was held in the Centenary Hall premises under the aegis of Health and Family Welfare Department and College Teachers’ Association. The Department has plans to vaccinate 3,500 students pursuing degree, Post-Graduate courses and the staff members in the first phase. 

Five counters were opened to register the names of beneficiaries. First, they underwent Covid test and then vaccination was done.

Prof. Anita Vimla Braggs, Principal, Maharaja’s College and Prof. R. Siddaraju, Nodal Officer of the special vaccination drive, were present on the occasion.

