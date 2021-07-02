Vijayendra distributes ration kits to Mysuru Zoo staff
July 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra, who heads MySeva Foundation, distributed ration kits to over 350 staff and attendants of Mysuru Zoo at a programme organised in the Zoo premises here recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayendra said that the Zoo staff were facing a lot of hardship due to COVID-induced lockdown. As such, MySeva Foundation, as part of its service activities, has come to their help by distributing ration kits in this hour of crisis.

COVID measures

Highlighting the measures taken by the Government for handling COVID crisis, he said that CM B.S. Yediyurappa has announced a Rs. 1 lakh compensation to all  families who lost their earning member due to COVID. 

Noting that BSY has announced a financial package to the affected sections of the society despite financial constraints, he ridiculed the Congress for making only hostile comments against the Government, while doing nothing for COVID affected families.

Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, ZAK members Gokul Govardhan and Jyothi Rechanna, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Chairman Raghu Kautilya, leader S.C. Ashok and a host of other officials and political leaders were present on the occasion.

