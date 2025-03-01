Move to shut down nine Universities: 16-km padayatra held to Save Kodagu University

March 1, 2025

Madikeri / Hassan: The State Government’s move to close nine Universities including Kodagu University citing a lack of funding triggered protests from the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Kodagu BJP workers. Yesterday, they organised a 16-km padayatra from the Kodagu University campus at Chikka Aluvara to Kushalnagar.

Led by former MLA M.P. Appachu Ranjan, MLC Suja Kushalappa and former BJP District President B.B. Bharateesh, hundreds of students and BJP workers participated in the march, voicing strong opposition to the Government’s decision.

The rally passed through Chikka Aluvara, Koodige, Hebbale and Kanive before reaching Kushalnagar, where villagers welcomed students with flower showers. At Field Marshal Cariappa Circle, protesters formed a human chain, briefly blocking the road before submitting a memorandum to Tahsildar Kiran Gowraiah.

Appachu Ranjan criticised the decision, recalling that during B.S. Yediyurappa’s tenure as Chief Minister, Rs. 15 crore had been allocated to establish Kodagu University. When funds fell short, he contributed Rs. 5 lakh to build a compound wall.

He noted that while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had inaugurated the university, the Congress Government had since failed to allocate a single rupee to it.

The ABVP march received support from Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who joined the protest near Hebbale and walked with students till Kushalnagar.

He called it a grave injustice, particularly to Scheduled Caste students who make up a significant portion of the institutions.

ABVP National Executive Member Mandara, District President Ambika, Divisional Student Pramukh Amruthamba, State Executive Members Gandharva and Kaushalya, BJP Taluk President Gautham, Vice President B.B. Ajeesh, Mahila Morcha Mandala President Kavitha Virupaksha, City President M.A. Charan, and several other leaders and activists were present.

SFI protests in Hassan

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest in Hassan yesterday against the closure of Hassan University and submitted a memorandum to the District Administration.

Addressing the gathering, SFI District Secretary Ramesh condemned the State Cabinet Sub-Committee’s decision to shut down nine universities, calling it a blow to students’ interests. He argued that closing institutions in backward districts would severely impact rural students, particularly female students, limiting their access to higher education and hindering regional development.

Lecturer Dr. Mahesh stressed that instead of shutting them down, the Government should have focused on providing essential infrastructure, including full-time faculty, non-teaching staff, libraries, laboratories, hostels and adequate funding.

SFI Assistant Secretary Vivek, State Vice President Basavaraj Guledal, DYFI leader M.G. Prithvi and others participated.