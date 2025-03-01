No load shedding this summer, assures Energy Minister

March 1, 2025

Bengaluru: Allaying fears over load shedding in summer, Energy Minister K.J. George has clarified that, there won’t be load shedding on any occasion, as the Energy Department is well prepared to meet the demand for the supply of 19,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity in summer.

Minister George was speaking to media persons after chairing a meeting of Chairmen of all Electricity Supply Companies (ESComs) and senior officials of Energy Department here yesterday.

Minister George said, the action has been taken to fulfil the promise of supplying seven hours of power to the Irrigation Pumpsets of the farmers and 24 hours of power for other purposes.

Adequate power is available to meet the demand. Barring technical glitches at the local level that may lead to power cut, no question of load shedding shall arise at any juncture, he clarified further.

The increase in energy production is an indication of the State progressing ahead with more development works to its credit, claimed Minister George.

Though energy production exceeds the demand in the State, there is no facility to stock the same. Hence, it has been decided to implement 2,000 MW storage capacity Sharavati Pumped Storage, 1,600 MW Varahi Pumped Storage and 1,000 MW Battery Storage project at Pavagada in Tumakuru district. It would aid in ensuring that there won’t be any paucity in power supply, added Minister George.

Till Feb. 27, a total of 3,300 MW power was generated at Thermal Power Plant of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and 2,000 MW power at Hydel Power Units. Likewise, 1,260 MW power was generated at Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), followed by 6,665 MW through solar energy and 1,940 MW power through Wind Energy.

That apart, from Central Generating Stations, 6,183 MW power has been generated, while 600 MW power was purchased from the Central Grid. Under exchange system, 700 MW power has been received from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to this, to meet the demand for power, 310 MW power was purchased from Kudgi. As and when there is a demand for additional power supply, 100 MW to 1,275 MW power will be purchased from Uttar Pradesh and 300 MW from Punjab. Till June first week, 1,000 MW power will be purchased on a daily basis, explained Minister George.