Mysuru district livestock census nearing completion

March 1, 2025

Mysuru: The animal census in the district taken up as part of the ongoing 21st National Livestock Census would be completed in the next 15 days, said Dr. Nagaraj. Deputy Director, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said a total of 260 technical staff under the supervision of 77 veterinary doctors have been visiting individual houses totalling up to 7.20 lakh to conduct the survey in 254 Wards located in urban areas and also 1,293 villages.

“Out of 7.20 lakh houses, we have collected information from 5.86 houses which is done once in five years since 1919. The census is being taken up simultaneously both in urban and rural areas during which the officials will visit residences, industrials units and other institutions to collect information about domestic animals and poultries. This apart, the officials will also collect information about stray animals including cows and dogs. The census will also include information about owners of the animals, their social status, employment, educational qualification and agricultural holding,” he added.

The animals considered in the census include 16 varieties of animals such as cow, buffalo, mithun, yak, sheep, goat, pig, horse, dog, rabbit, elephants, poultry fowls, emu, quill, ostrich among others. The Department of Animal Husbandry will not only feed the data into the App developed by the Government of India but will also vaccinate the animals for Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and others.

Census date extended to Mar. 31

All the Enumerators, Supervisors and Nodal Officers have already been trained. District Nodal Officers have been given special training in three phases. All domesticated animals and birds come under this census. For the first time, along with pet dogs, stray dogs are also considered in the census. As the stray dogs do not move from one street to another, their census is also possible. There are approximately 259 columns in the App developed by the Central Government and data should be uploaded to it. Central Government has extended the census date to Mar. 31. Only 25% census is pending in Mysuru district and steps have been taken to complete it soon. It may take another 15 days to complete census in the district.

—Dr. Nagaraj, Deputy Director, Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services