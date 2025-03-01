CESC secures ‘A’ grade for excellence in service

March 1, 2025

CESC Chairman Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda shares info on successful implementation of various projects; MD G. Sheela retires from service

Mysuru: Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, MLA and Chairman of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd., has said, the CESC has achieved a first of its kind feat by securing ‘A’ grading from Power Corporation of India (PCI), for providing excellent service, adopting best power saving measures, feeder management and revenue generation methods among several other areas of its functioning.

Ramesh was addressing the media persons at CESC Corporate Office at Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in city on Thursday, on the occasion of superannuation of CESC Managing Director G. Sheela from the service.

Ramesh said, by securing ‘A’ grading from PCI, the CESC has upgraded from ‘B’ grade to ‘A’ grade, all due to the efforts of the Officers and staff. At National level, CESC has secured 16th position and stands first among the ESComs in the State level. It will prove beneficial in tapping State and Central grants, along with securing loan from the bank.

The emphasis is on feeder management by identifying 11 KV feeder lines with erratic power supply every month at every Operation and Maintenance Divisions and adopting total maintenance plans.

Under Feeder Maintenance drive, the maintenance of 272 kv and 11 kv lines are taken up, thus reducing the complaints related to power cut by over 50%. The transformers in dangerous state and those with complaints of repeated failures are also being identified under the exclusive drive to address the failures of transformers and electricity related mishaps. Till date, the maintenance of total 4,642 transformers of different capacities, have been taken up, said Ramesh.

To check electric mishaps, technical and revenue losses, 23,061 dangerous spots were identified and rectified. Across Kodagu district, the strengthening of total electric line has been taken up. In Mysuru, the Underground Cabling (UG) works have been taken up and 60% of the works have been completed.

The drive has been launched to replace the faulty transformers supplying power to irrigation pumpset of the farmers within 24 hours. To develop selected villages in CESC limits as Electricity Model Villages, the low tension (LT) electric lines in narrow and congested lanes of the villages are being replaced by LT aerial bunched (AB) cables.

K.M. Munigopal Raju, Director (Technical), CESC, said that branches have been opened in Malavalli, Darasaguppe and Mahadevapura in CESC limits and 788 line helpers have been recruited on outsource to ensure that there won’t be any disruption in power supply.

From February 2024 to January 2025, a total of 1,63,235 electro mechanical meters were replaced by static meters, which has helped in mitigating pilferage of power and has increased energy sales by 308.94 mega units and revenue demand for power to Rs. 265.37 crore.

CESC has made progress in addressing complaints related to power pilferage by bringing down the level of pilferage from 10.3% to 9.03%, with the target of bringing the loss further to 7% in the coming days. The Control Rooms where the complaints related to electricity are being received through dedicated phone numbers, are speedily responding to the grievances of the people.

The Smart Meters are installed for new connections. The power theft is treated as cognisable offence that attracts punitive action. The inspections were carried out in 5,716 places and 1,312 cases were booked, collecting the pending bills and penalty of Rs. 6,36,72,607. In Meter Testing division, 23,014 installations were inspected and 2,077 cases were booked and imposed a penalty of Rs. 12,37,56,660. The private cable networks and internet service providers have drawn their cables on electric poles by paying stipulated fee to CESC that has generated a revenue of Rs. 78.78 lakh till December 2024. If anybody is found violating the norms, by illegally drawing their cable lines on electric poles, such cables will be removed, warned Munigopal Raju.

Solar power to hamlets

G. Sheela, who retired as CESC MD on Thursday, said, under PM-KUSUM-C scheme, 110 power distribution networks are being established to generate 500 megawatts of solar energy. The required 2,000 acres of land for implementing the project, has been granted by the State Government. The project is being implemented in Chamarajanagar, that will be kick-started by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah soon.

Under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, roof top solar panels are installed in 752 houses and under Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana, 1,085 houses belonging to the tribals at various hamlets are provided solar energy. As an alternative measure, steps have been taken to prevent the hurdles being faced during rainy season in Kodagu district.

Health Insurance for CESC Officers, staff, family

A total of 25,000 CESC employees including 7,000 Officials and employees and their family members will be provided Group Health Insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakh each. They can avail cashless treatment through identity card, without paying any additional medical expenses. Under Gruha Jyoti scheme, there has been an increase in consumption of electricity by 18,000 mega watts. Measures will be taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer. —Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, Chairman, CESC