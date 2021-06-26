MCC nets Rs. 47.31 cr. through online property tax collection
June 26, 2021

5 percent rebate extended till July 31

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has so far collected Rs. 47.31 crore property tax this financial year, with 54,091 property owners making the payment online. 

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Dr. Nagaraj told Star of Mysore that as per the MCC records, there are 1,83,990 taxable properties in Mysuru and the MCC has set a target of collecting Rs. 175.19 crore as property tax this year.

Stating that the MCC has so far collected Rs. 47,30,35,781 crore through online payments made by 54,091 property owners, he said that COVID-19 duties for MCC staff has hindered property tax collection. 

Pointing out that owners of Kalyana Mantaps, Function Halls, Hotels and Restaurants, Cinema Houses, Departmental Stores and other commercial establishments are facing a deep financial crisis due to lockdown, he said that the MCC would have recorded a much higher property tax collection had there was no COVID crisis and lockdowns. After the lockdown ends, the MCC will intensify property tax drive with an objective of  achieving 100 percent collection, he added.

Dr. Nagaraj also appealed the citizens to make good use of the 5 percent rebate on property tax , which has now been extended upto July 31.

