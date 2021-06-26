Mysuru-Chamarajanagar passenger train service resumes

June 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The passenger train service between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, which was suspended following the enforcement of COVID lockdown a couple of months ago, has resumed.

On Friday, the first day of the resumption, just about 45 passengers travelled from Mysuru to Chamarajanagar in the train that left the city at 12.30 pm. The train on its return journey, will return to Mysuru at 6.40 pm. The passengers can buy their tickets at the Counter.

From today (June 26), another train has started operating to Chamarajanagar. This train leaves the City Railway Station at 7.20 am every day and returns to Mysuru at 4.45 pm. However, passengers who wish to travel by this train, have to book their tickets online or reserve their ticket at the Railway Reservation Counter.