Dasara illumination to be 130-km spectacle: Minister George
News

August 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A vast area covering 130-km will sparkle with colourful lights  during Dasara illumination this year, with the authorities planning to decorate 84 circles, 64 prominent places and also parks in the city. This follows a decision taken at the meeting chaired by Energy Minister K.J. George at Belaku Bhavan in Bengaluru yesterday.

The illumination of city will begin on the eve of launch of Dasara festivities from Oct. 2 and shall conclude after 21 days.

Minister George said, the illumination should elevate Dasara mood and the officials of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited should take keen interest in executing the plans. Hasiru Chappara (Green Pandal), Welcome board (on Chamundi Hill), various welcome arches, offices of CESC, programme venues among other places should be aptly illuminated, he added.

CESC Managing Director G. Sheela and other senior Officers were present.

