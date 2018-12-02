Five youths killed in two accidents: All the victims were in their twenties

Nanjangud/ Mandya: Five youths, all in their twenties, lost their lives in two accidents in Mysuru and Mandya since the last 24 hours. While three youths were killed on the spot this morning when their bike rammed against a truck near Nanjangud, two youths including an Infosys employee from Mysuru were killed when their speeding car veered off the road and collided against a tree in Mandya last night.

The accident that took place today at 11.40 am occurred near Kalkunda Gate near Nanjangud on the Nanjangud-T. Narasipur Road. Three persons were travelling in a bike to T. Narasipur and the truck was coming from the opposite side and was on its way to Nanjangud. The deceased have been identified as Chandru, Basava and Prabhuswamy, all in their twenties, and were the residents of Kalkunda. The accident was so severe that the side portion of the truck was mangled and the twisted bodies were strewn all over.

Jurisdictional Biligere Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Nanjangud Government Hospital mortuary. Nanjangud CPI Shekhar, Biligere PSI Ravishankar and other Police personnel visited the spot.

Infosys employee among two killed as car rams into tree

In the accident that occurred last night, an Infosys Mysuru employee was among two killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree near Bullikempanadoddi on Malavalli-Mysuru road. Four others, who sustained injuries, were rushed to hospitals in Mysuru and Mandya.

The deceased are Vishakh (22), an employee of Infosys Mysuru and a native of Malappuram in Kerala and Ashna (24), also from Kerala. The injured are Nashal, Sebin, Nitya and Brunda, all said to be from Kerala.

The youths were on a trip and had hired a car yesterday to visit various tourist spots such as Shimsha, Shivanasamudra and Gaganachukki falls in Malavalli taluk. They were returning from the tour in the evening when the car went out of control of the driver and rammed into a tree near Bullikempanadoddi.

While Vishakh and Ashna died on-the-spot, four others were injured and two escaped unhurt. Kirugavalu Police shifted the injured to Mysuru and Mandya hospitals.

Angry villagers block road: Angered by frequent road accidents on the stretch of the road, villagers staged a demonstration near Bullikempanadoddi on Mysuru-Malavalli Road by blocking the road for some time.

Accusing officials of failing to act despite repeated pleas on laying road humps, protestors blocked the road for sometime by placing logs on the road. Maintaining that accidents happen frequently on this part of the road, the protesters urged the Government to the take appropriate measures that help smooth flow of traffic on the curved stretches.