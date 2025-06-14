Former Addl. SP no more

June 14, 2025

Mysuru: H.B. Shivaswamy, a retired Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) and a resident of Netajinagar in the city, passed away here yesterday.

Last rites were performed at his native village Halavara in T. Narasipur taluk this afternoon, according to family sources.

Shivaswamy joined the Police Department as a PSI in 1961 and served at Kanakapura, Channapatna, Kodagu, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru and other places.

As Commandant of KSRP 5th Battalion, he had taken part in Anti-Veerappan Operations, before retiring as an Additional SP of Tumakuru. He had bagged the President’s Medal and other prizes for his meritorious service.